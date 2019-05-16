Duck tales: Kasargod U-19 girls all bowled out without scoring

Last updated on: May 16, 2019 15:46 IST

All the 10 batters were dismissed in a similar fashion, bowled, with Wayanad's VJ Joshitha picking up a hat-trick.

The Kasargod Under-19 girls' team suffered an embarrassing defeat as all their 10 batters were dismissed for a duck, against Wayanad Under-19 girls at the Perinthalmanna Cricket stadium in Malappuram district, on Wednesday.

Interestingly, all the 10 batters were dismissed in a similar fashion, bowled, with Wayanad's VJ Joshitha picking up a hat-trick, in the 30 overs per side North Zone inter district match.



It was only because of the Wayanad bowlers, who gave away four extras, that the Kasargod team managed to put up four runs on the board.



The Wayanad openers chased down the target of five runs in the first over itself to register a crushing 10-wicket win.



Kasaragod skipper S Akshatha had opted to bat and it was procession of batters from the third over onwards.



Wayanad captain Nithya Loordh struck early with a couple of wickets, claiming three quick wickets, including both openers.



Things only got worse as Kasaragod lost three more wickets in the next couple of overs.



Joshitha finished off the Kasaragod lower order in no time, as she picked up four wickets in the space of five balls including the hat-trick. She finished with amazing figures of 4/1 in 0.5 overs, while Loordh took three wickets for three runs. Arathi Ravi (2/0) and Sraya Roy (1/0) were the other wicket-takers.



For Wayanad, Joshitha was the standout bowler claiming 4/1 in 0.5 overs while Nithya Loordh (3/3), Arathi Ravi (2/0) and Sraya Roy (1/0) proved ideal foil.



"It is quite embarrassing and shocking really. It is our best available team. We don't have a woman coach. So we utilise the services of one of our senior players, who has played at the zonal level as the coach of U-19 team. At least a couple of players in our U19 team had played zonals last year. Wayanad is one of the best teams in the state when it comes to women's cricket. But even then this performance from our team is inexplicable,” Noufal PH, Kasaragod district cricket association secretary, was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

SCORECARD:

Kasaragod Under-19:

Runs Balls 4s 6s K Veekshitha b Nithya Loordh 0 7 0 0 S Chaithra b Nithya Loordh 0 8 0 0 K Rejitha b Nithya Loordh 0 2 0 0 S Akshatha b Arathi Ravi 0 2 0 0 Suraksha b Sraya Roy 0 5 0 0 Suparna Shree b Arathi Ravi 0 3 0 0 Thejasvee b VJ Joshitha 0 2 0 0 Yashaswi not out 0 2 0 0 Kavyashree b VJ Joshitha 0 2 0 0 Rashmitha b VJ Joshitha 0 1 0 0 Thanusha b VJ Joshitha 0 1 0 0 Extras (0 b, 0 lb, 0 nb, 4 w, 0 p) 4 Total (all out, 5.5 overs) 4

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (K Veekshitha, 2.1 ov), 2-1 (K Rejitha, 2.3 ov), 3-3 (S Chaithra , 2.5 ov), 4-3 (S Akshatha, 3.2 ov), 5-3 (Suparna Shree, 3.5 ov), 6-3 (Suraksha, 4.4 ov), 7-3 (Thejasvee, 5.1 ov), 8-3 (Kavyashree, 5.3 ov), 9-4 (Rashmitha, 5.4 ov), 10-4 (Thanusha, 5.5 ov)



Bowling: Nithya Loordh 2-0-3-3, Aarath Ravi 2-2-0-2, Sraya Roy 1-1-1-0, VJ Joshitha 0.5-0-1-4.

Wayanad Under-19:

Runs Balls 4s 6s MP Aleena not out 2 2 0 0 GG Akshaya not out 3 4 0 0 Extras (0 b, 0 lb, 0 nb, 4 w, 0 p) 0 Total (0 wicket, 1 overs) 5

Bowling: S Akshatha 1-0-5-0.

Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

