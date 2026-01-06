HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kapil Dev at 67: The Man Who Changed Indian Cricket

Kapil Dev at 67: The Man Who Changed Indian Cricket

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 06, 2026 17:00 IST

x

Kapil Dev

IMAGE: BCCI wishes 1983 World Cup hero Kapil Dev on his 67th birthday. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday wished former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on his 67th birthday.

Kapil Dev, regarded as one of India's greatest fast-bowling all-rounders, achieved his most remarkable feat when he led India to the 1983 World Cup title, defeating the mighty West Indies at Lord's. He became the first-ever Indian captain to lift an ICC trophy, etching his name permanently in cricket history.

 

The legendary cricketer made his Test debut for India against arch-rivals Pakistan at Faisalabad in October 1978. In his illustrious Test career, Dev played 131 matches and 227 innings, taking 434 wickets at an average of 29.64.

The former cricketer took 17 four-wicket hauls, 23 fifers and two 10-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Kapil is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He is also the leading wicket-taker as a pacer for his country.

 

The Indian legend made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Quetta in October 1978. In his remarkable career, Kapil played 225 matches and 221 innings, taking 253 wickets at an average of 27.45. The right-arm pacer scalped three four-wicket hauls and one fifer in the ODIs.

Dev is also the sixth-highest wicket-taker for India in ODI cricket. He is also the fourth leading wicket-taker for India as a pacer after Javagal Srinath (315), Ajit Agarkar (288), and Zaheer Khan (269).

Overall, Kapil is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket. Kapil, who played 356 matches for India, scalped 687 wickets in his glorious career, along with an average of 28.83. Ahead of him are Harbhajan Singh (707), Ravichandran Ashwin (765) and Anil Kumble (953).

Apart from his bowling skills, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain notched up 5248 runs in Test cricket. Dev smashed eight centuries and 27 half-centuries. In ODIs, Kapil notched up 3783 runs, including 14 half-centuries and one century.

 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'When Root Scores, My Mind Goes to Kohli'
'When Root Scores, My Mind Goes to Kohli'
Shreyas Iyer returns in style, hits 82 in Vijay Hazare
Shreyas Iyer returns in style, hits 82 in Vijay Hazare
Why India women are going to be very hard to beat!
Why India women are going to be very hard to beat!
Shami summoned for voter verification in Kolkata, seeks time
Shami summoned for voter verification in Kolkata, seeks time
Explained: Why Bangladesh wants WC games out of India
Explained: Why Bangladesh wants WC games out of India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

8 Top Nutritious Foods

VIDEOS

Khushi Kapoor keeps it chic and comfy at Mumbai airport0:24

Khushi Kapoor keeps it chic and comfy at Mumbai airport

Nimrat Kaur Offers Prayers at Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti3:44

Nimrat Kaur Offers Prayers at Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti

Panic erupts on Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak train following bomb threat1:22

Panic erupts on Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak train following...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO