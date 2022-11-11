News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kapil christens Team India 'Chokers'

Kapil christens Team India 'Chokers'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
November 11, 2022 21:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kapil Dev

IMAGE: Kapil Dev says it's time for the youngsters to come forward. Photograph: Atul Wassan Facebook

Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev has labelled the current Indian team as "chokers" after its elimination from the T20 World Cup following a 10-wicket drubbing by England in the second semifinal in Adelaide. The heavy defeat on Thursday marked India's fifth knockout loss in the last six World Cups.

"I will not go into the details and slam them because these are the same players who have gotten us a lot of respect in the past but yes, we can call them chokers. That's okay. There is no denying it, after coming so close, they choke," Kapil told ABP News.

The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper, however, said fans should not be too critical of the team's performance in the semifinals.

 

"I agree, India played bad cricket, but we cannot be overly critical based on just one game. See, now that the match is over, it is unfair that we should come down this hard on the Indian team. Yes, they did not play well and criticism is justified. But as far as today's match, all we can say is that England read the pitch better and played better cricket,"

Kapil said the youngsters must come forward now and take the team to the top. "I would say that the team needs to look ahead. It's time for the younger players to come forward and take charge."

India last won an ICC tournament in 2013 when they beat England to claim the Champions Trophy. Since then, they have qualified for the knockout stages of the 2014 T20 World Cup (final), 2015 ODI World Cup (semifinal), 2016 T20 World Cup (semifinal), 2017 Champions Trophy (final), 2019 ODI World Cup (semifinal), 2021 World Test Championship Final, the 2022 T20 World Cup (semifinal), but lost all of them.

England completely outplayed India by reaching the target of 169 in just 16 overs with opener Alex Hales and captain Jos Buttler slamming unbeaten half-centuries.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
The four nails in India's T20 WC coffin
The four nails in India's T20 WC coffin
Young players need exposure to foreign leagues: Kumble
Young players need exposure to foreign leagues: Kumble
Rain threat over England vs Pakistan World Cup final
Rain threat over England vs Pakistan World Cup final
2 minors among 3 nabbed for Dera follower's killing
2 minors among 3 nabbed for Dera follower's killing
SC takes Centre to task for sitting on collegium names
SC takes Centre to task for sitting on collegium names
Why didn't India hire AB de Villers for T20 World Cup?
Why didn't India hire AB de Villers for T20 World Cup?
Vaughan calls out India's dated approach to T20 format
Vaughan calls out India's dated approach to T20 format

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Will history repeat itself for Pakistan this Sunday?

Will history repeat itself for Pakistan this Sunday?

Wassan says hire the best to get a new breed for T20I

Wassan says hire the best to get a new breed for T20I

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances