News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rain threat over England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final

Rain threat over England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final

November 11, 2022 11:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Heavy rain is expected on Sunday's match-day and also the reserve day on Monday as a multi-year La Nina weather phenomenon continues to drench much of eastern Australia. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

England and Pakistan's staff will be poring over weather charts as well as tactics in the lead up to the Twenty20 World Cup final, with a gloomy forecast threatening to scupper the decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

 

Heavy rain is expected on Sunday's match-day and also the reserve day on Monday as a multi-year La Nina weather phenomenon continues to drench much of eastern Australia.

The tournament has already seen a slew of Super 12 matches washed out, though the semi-finals passed without disruption in Sydney and Adelaide.

While the forecast could put a dampener on the crowd at the MCG, organisers will plough ahead with the starting time of 7 pm (1.30pm IST) on Sunday and hope each side can squeeze 10 overs in, the minimum required for the final.

If forced to reschedule, the match would start at 3 pm (9.30am IST) on Monday, with players and officials on notice to be prepared to play well into the evening if the weather forces it.

However, Melbourne is known for having "four seasons in one day", particularly in spring, and forecasts are often wide of the mark.

Pakistan played a full game against India in their Super 12 blockbuster at the MCG despite a dire outlook for rain.

Rain was expected on Friday, too, but Pakistan trained under leaden skies at the MCG without ever running for cover.

Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden, who accurately predicted struggling captain Babar Azam would return to form with the bat in the semi-final against New Zealand, was banking on the weather to cooperate.

"Today there was a great chance of rain and here we are," Hayden told reporters at the MCG.

"The wicket looks excellent ... Who knows the weather here in Melbourne?

"On the day, I'm sure that Melbourne is going to open up enough to have a 10-over match."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why India FLOPPED
Why India FLOPPED
'Devastated, gutted, hurt'
'Devastated, gutted, hurt'
Rohit Breaks Down After Defeat
Rohit Breaks Down After Defeat
Mukhbir: The Story Of A Spy Review
Mukhbir: The Story Of A Spy Review
Denied ticket by BJP, two-time MLA joins AAP in Guj
Denied ticket by BJP, two-time MLA joins AAP in Guj
Dravid gets a break; Laxman to coach India in NZ
Dravid gets a break; Laxman to coach India in NZ
'Reservation is not anti-anything'
'Reservation is not anti-anything'

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

'Pakistan drawing inspiration from '92 win vs England'

'Pakistan drawing inspiration from '92 win vs England'

End of the road for Kohli, Rohit in India's T20 team?

End of the road for Kohli, Rohit in India's T20 team?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances