News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Williamson given two-week deadline for World Cup

Williamson given two-week deadline for World Cup

August 28, 2023 13:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kane Williamson underwent surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in the IPL in early April. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said he will give Kane Williamson every chance to prove his fitness over the two weeks before the World Cup squad is named but conceded the Black Caps captain still had a long way to go.

 

Williamson underwent surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the IPL in early April, making him a serious doubt for the 50-overs World Cup in India.

The 33-year-old batter is in Britain with the New Zealand squad, which is preparing for a four-match Twenty20 series against England starting in Durham on Wednesday.

"We got about two weeks from now, until we until we name that side," Stead told reporters from England.

"We're going to give them every chance and I guess use that full amount of time he's in full rehab mode.

"He's back batting in the nets again, which is great to see. So he's progressing really well but again, there's a lot of work for him still to do to make sure he gets to where we need them to be."

Stead said they would take no chances when assessing his best batman's fitness for the tournament, which opens on Oct.5 in Ahmedabad when New Zealand take on England in a rematch of the 2019 final.

"There's a chance that even if Kane was named he may not be available right at the start of the tournament, but he also might be, and he also might not be ready," Stead added.

"Yes, of course, we want him at the World Cup. There is that bigger picture in mind though, that we want Kane Williamson fit for the rest of his career. So there'll be honest conversations that Kane and I will have with each other ..."

The team also said all-rounder Jimmy Neesham would skip the T20 series against England to return home for the birth of his first child.

Cole McConchie, who was supposed to go back to New Zealand after playing in the warm-up wins against Worcestershire and Gloucestershire, will replace Neesham in the squad.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Horrendous', says Iyer on dealing with injury
'Horrendous', says Iyer on dealing with injury
India face this massive challenge at Asia Cup
India face this massive challenge at Asia Cup
What Are Chahal, Dhanashree Up To?
What Are Chahal, Dhanashree Up To?
Safe to invest in stocks of footwear majors?
Safe to invest in stocks of footwear majors?
'What haven't the Gorkhas done for the Indian Army?'
'What haven't the Gorkhas done for the Indian Army?'
VHP insists on holding yatra in Neh despite curfew
VHP insists on holding yatra in Neh despite curfew
Kochi-B'luru flight gets bomb threat, pax offloaded
Kochi-B'luru flight gets bomb threat, pax offloaded

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

The first ever player to receive red card in cricket

The first ever player to receive red card in cricket

ODI World Cup: 'Kohli has been there, done that'

ODI World Cup: 'Kohli has been there, done that'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances