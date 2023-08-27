News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup: 'India need someone like Kohli, who has been there, done that'

World Cup: 'India need someone like Kohli, who has been there, done that'

Source: ANI
Last updated on: August 27, 2023 23:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes Virat Kohli will play a key role in the ODI World Cup. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that with his current state of play, ODIs are just the right format for star batter Virat Kohli and his presence for India at the big stages will be extremely valuable because he has "been there, done that". 

India's journey towards the World Cup at home will gain greater intensity as they start their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2.

After this, Men in Blue's next big test will be the World Cup at home from October 5 onwards. India will start their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

 

During these times, India will no doubt need their in-form star Virat at his absolute best because of his ability to perform under pressure and win games single-handedly.

"Great player who has had a great journey. But people change, players change and skills change as well. At this stage, you see that Rohit Sharma, his greatest skill and impact is visible in Test cricket. I expect Virat to have a great WC," said Sanjay on Star Sports.

"With his current state of play, you would think that 50-overs is just the right format for him," he added.

"On the big stage, he has done it for India on many occasions. You get excited about many young and rising players. But on a big night, we need a player, who has been there, done that. That is where Virat becomes so valuable for India," concluded the former batter. 

Virat has been in good form this year. In 10 ODIs this year, he has scored 427 runs at an average of 53.37, with two tons and a fifty and a best of 166 against Sri Lanka.

In 17 international matches across formats this year in 19 innings, he has scored 984 runs at an average of 54.66 with four centuries and two fifties. His best score is 186 against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'Horrendous', says Iyer on dealing with injury
'Horrendous', says Iyer on dealing with injury
Kohli perfect for No. 4 for World Cup: De Villiers
Kohli perfect for No. 4 for World Cup: De Villiers
Asia Cup: Will Kohli, Rohit Shine Or Disappoint?
Asia Cup: Will Kohli, Rohit Shine Or Disappoint?
World Athletics: Neeraj Chopra begins with a foul
World Athletics: Neeraj Chopra begins with a foul
Sec 144 clamped in Nuh, no entry for outsiders
Sec 144 clamped in Nuh, no entry for outsiders
UP slap row: Muslim student may join govt school
UP slap row: Muslim student may join govt school
Record-equalling Verstappen bags rain-soaked win
Record-equalling Verstappen bags rain-soaked win

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan important, but...: Akram

Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan important, but...: Akram

India face this massive challenge at Asia Cup

India face this massive challenge at Asia Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances