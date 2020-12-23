Kaif's heartwarming tweet of brotherhood wins Twitter

December 23, 2020 21:09 IST

India is currently facing a crisis with communal forces threatening religious harmony and the secular fabric of our great nation.

But reminding us that brotherhood and love remain priority for Indians irrespective of one's religion, is former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif.

Kaif took a stroll down memory lane and tagged his Twitter followers along, posting a picture from nearly 25 years ago, speaking of his friendship with his Under-15 teammate Bhuwan Harbola. Both were part of the Indian team that won the Under-15 World Cup in 1996. Harbola was an attacking batsman who played for Uttar Pradesh.

Kaif's Tweet had more than just recall value. It had an emotional touch that won the hearts of his Twitter followers.

Kaif's tweet received nearly 5k likes and prompted responses like 'The beauty of India', 'This is the India of our dreams', 'We the people of India... Jai Hind.'

Kaif had contested the 2014 elections with a Congress ticket from Phulpur district in Uttar Pradesh but lost lost to Keshav Prasad Maurya of the BJP.

Kaif had said that 'politics divides' and that is why he returned to cricket in 2018 when he was named the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.