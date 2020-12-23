News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kaif's heartwarming tweet of brotherhood wins Twitter

Kaif's heartwarming tweet of brotherhood wins Twitter

December 23, 2020 21:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India is currently facing a crisis with communal forces threatening religious harmony and the secular fabric of our great nation. 

But reminding us that brotherhood and love remain priority for Indians irrespective of one's religion, is former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif. 

Kaif took a stroll down memory lane and tagged his Twitter followers along, posting a picture from nearly 25 years ago, speaking of his friendship with his Under-15 teammate Bhuwan Harbola. Both were part of the Indian team that won the Under-15 World Cup in 1996. Harbola was an attacking batsman who played for Uttar Pradesh.

Kaif's Tweet had more than just recall value. It had an emotional touch that won the hearts of his Twitter followers.

Mohammad Kaif's tweet warmed the hearts of his followers

Kaif's tweet received nearly 5k likes and prompted responses like 'The beauty of India', 'This is the India of our dreams', 'We the people of India... Jai Hind.'

Kaif had contested the 2014 elections with a Congress ticket from Phulpur district in Uttar Pradesh but lost lost to Keshav Prasad Maurya of the BJP. 

Kaif had said that 'politics divides' and that is why he returned to cricket in 2018 when he was named the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. 

Mohammad Kaif

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
India's greatest win against England
India's greatest win against England
When Mohammad Kaif met Katrina Kaif
When Mohammad Kaif met Katrina Kaif
Confident Rahane a bowler's captain, says Ishant
Confident Rahane a bowler's captain, says Ishant
India can still script turnaround: Lehmann
India can still script turnaround: Lehmann
Govt to go ahead with farm sector reforms: Tomar
Govt to go ahead with farm sector reforms: Tomar
J-K civic polls: BJP emerges as single largest party
J-K civic polls: BJP emerges as single largest party
Scrap agri bills: Farmer leader writes to PM in blood
Scrap agri bills: Farmer leader writes to PM in blood

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Guess who is Delhi Daredevils' assistant coach?

Guess who is Delhi Daredevils' assistant coach?

'I'm happy to be part of one of India's greatest wins'

'I'm happy to be part of one of India's greatest wins'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use