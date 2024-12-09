No place for Messi or Ronaldo as Bellingham makes FIFPRO XI

IMAGE: FIFPRO World XIs. Photograph: Kind courtesy FIFPRO/X

Six players from Champions League winners Real Madrid and four from Manchester City feature in this year’s FIFPRO World 11 announced on Monday by the global players' association, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo absent for the first time in almost 20 years.

The 2024 FIFPRO World 11 is the first edition since 2006 to exclude Messi. The record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner holds the all-time record with 17 selections, while Ronaldo has been voted into the team 15 times, last appearing in 2021.

Messi was replaced in the front row by Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

Jude Bellingham topped the men’s overall voting, with the Real Madrid and England midfielder receiving 11,176 selections from his peers.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was the sole player outside of Real and City included in the men's team of the year.

English players led the 2024 Women’s World 11 with five selected: Lucy Bronze, Mary Earps, Alex Greenwood, Lauren James, and Keira Walsh.

Bronze’s seventh selection tied her with Wendie Renard for the women’s appearance record. Zambian Barbra Banda became the first African player in the Women’s World 11.

The 37-year-old Messi, who plays for MLS side Inter Miami, and the 39-year-old Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, were the only players not with European clubs voted onto a 26-man shortlist by FIFPRO last week.

FIFPRO has invited the world's professional footballers to choose their men's team since 2005 and the women's team since 2015. It is the only global football award decided exclusively by the players.

A record-breaking 7,000 women's players voted.

MEN'S WORLD 11

Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid, Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid , England), Kevin De Bruyne (City, Belgium), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany), Rodri (City, Spain)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (City, Norway), Kylian Mbappe(Paris St Germain/Real Madrid, France), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)

WOMEN’S WORLD 11

Goalkeeper: Mary Earps (Manchester United/Paris St Germain, England)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona/Chelsea, England), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid, Spain), Alex Greenwood (City, England)

Midfielders: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain), Keira Walsh (Barcelona, England)

Forwards: Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride, Zambia), Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Colombia),Lauren James (Chelsea, England), Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil).