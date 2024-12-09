News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » I-League: Delhi FC pip Sreenidi Deccan; Inter Kashi hold Real Kashmir

I-League: Delhi FC pip Sreenidi Deccan; Inter Kashi hold Real Kashmir

Source: PTI
December 09, 2024 23:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi FC players celebrate on scoring

IMAGE: Delhi FC players celebrate on scoring. Photograph: Delhi FC/X

Delhi FC lifted themselves off the bottom of the table with a well-deserved and hard-fought 1-0 win against Sreenidi Deccan FC, who missed out on a chance to go atop the 12-team I-League table in Hydderabad on Monday.

As a result, Sreenidi Deccan remained in fifth spot with six points from four games while Delhi FC climbed to 10th place with four points from as many games.

 

In another match, Inter Kashi drew 1-1 with Real Kashmir to remain on top of the table due to better goal difference +5 compared to Snow Leopards (+3). Both teams have eight points.

In the opening game of the day, Deccan suffered their second loss of the season, failing for the first time to score in a home fixture in the I-League, since they started hosting matches at the Deccan Arena in the 2022-23 season.

In the 71st minute, a long ball from midfield was collected by Jakob Vanlalhimpuia on the right wing, who smartly cut the ball towards the centre of the box. Stephane Binong, lurking in the area, took a brilliant first touch to free himself of the marker before looping the finish over an onrushing Ubaid CK.

In the second match in Srinagar, midfielder Lalramsanga (8th) put Real Kashmir in the lead, before Inter Kashi drew level in the second half through their Spanish striker Domingo Berlanga (69th).

he Snow Leopards began the proceedings at a high pace and had an early lead to show for their initiative.

Lalramsanga, whose run to the far post was not picked up by any defender, managed to get his head onto a corner and slip it past Inter Kashi goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya in the eighth minute.

Berlanga finally drew his team level in the 69th minute. On the counter, Berlanga rushed onto an aerial through ball behind the defence and placed his left-footed effort into the net.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
WTC Final: India Needs Pakistan's Help
WTC Final: India Needs Pakistan's Help
Why Rohit might be better off batting at No. 6
Why Rohit might be better off batting at No. 6
Shami proves critics wrong in SMAT thriller
Shami proves critics wrong in SMAT thriller
3 killed, 17 hurt as bus hits pedestrians in Mumbai
3 killed, 17 hurt as bus hits pedestrians in Mumbai
'We have an able coach in Manolo Marquez'
'We have an able coach in Manolo Marquez'
Messi, Ronaldo out as Bellingham makes FIFPRO XI
Messi, Ronaldo out as Bellingham makes FIFPRO XI
SC orders permanent commission to woman Army officer
SC orders permanent commission to woman Army officer

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
SMAT: Rinku, Vipraj power UP to quarters
SMAT: Rinku, Vipraj power UP to quarters
Gukesh loses to Ding in Game 12; match tied at 6-6
Gukesh loses to Ding in Game 12; match tied at 6-6

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances