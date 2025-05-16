HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hazlewood to join RCB ahead of IPL 2025 play-offs

May 16, 2025 12:11 IST

'He will be available for the franchise for the playoffs.'

Josh Hazlewood

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood has been a standout performer for RCB this season, claiming 18 wickets in 10 innings at an economy rate of 8.27. Photograph: BCCI

In a big boost for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, their lead pacer Josh Hazlewood is all set to join the team ahead of the IPL 2025 play-offs.

RCB, currently positioned second in the IPL 2025 points table with an impressive 16 points from 11 matches, are on the verge of securing a play-off berth.

The Australian pace spearhead has been a standout performer for RCB this season, claiming 18 wickets in 10 innings at an economy rate of 8.27.

Hazlewood, who returned to Australia after IPL 2025 was suspended last week, is likely to arrive in India by the end of next week and will be available for the playoffs, which begins on May 29.

"Josh is preparing to arrive in India by the end of last week (of May). He will be available for the franchise for the playoffs," a source told Hindustan Times.

His timely return is expected to strengthen RCB's bowling unit as they aim to clinch their maiden IPL title.

 

IPL 2025 is set to resume on Saturday, May 17, with RCB hosting Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-stakes clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With just one victory needed to confirm their play-off qualification, RCB will be eager to maintain their momentum.

In contrast, Delhi Capitals have suffered a significant setback with Hazlewood's Australian compatriot, Mitchell Starc, reportedly opting not to return to India for the remainder of IPL 2025.

When Cricket Legends Walked Away Without A Roar
Blow for DC! Starc pulls out of remainder of IPL 2025
Ex Aus pacer urges overseas players to skip IPL
Brands Begin To Circle Around Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Look beyond Gill! Ashwin backs 2 seniors for hot seat

