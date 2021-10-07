Jemimah devastates but rain ruins 1st Aus-India T20I

IMAGE: India's Jemimah Rodrigues bats during the first women's T20 International against Australia, at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia, on Thursday. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a stylish 49 off 36 balls before the heavens opened up and force the abandonment of the first women's T20 International between India and Australia, in Gold Coast, on Thursday.

India scored at a quick clip to put up 131 for 4 in 15.2 overs and were looking good for a total of around 165-plus when heavy rain put paid to the hopes of a full game.

However, the Indians’ positive approach towards batting was a welcome change, with Smriti Mandhana (17 off 10 balls) and Shafali Verma (18 off 14 balls) providing a rollicking start.

It was a rare occasion when Australia conceded over 50 runs in the Powerplay overs, as Indians maintained the tempo although, save Jemimah, none of the other top-order batters were unable to convert their starts.

Jemimah's innings was studded with seven boundaries. When rain forced the players off the field she was at the crease with the stocky Richa Ghosh (17 off 13 balls).

The match started with Shafali Verma slashing Tayla Vlaeminck over cover for a six while Smriti Mandhana launched into Sophie Molineux as the duo added 31 runs for the opening stand.

Mandhana hit a lofted on-drive and also a sweep shot before both were dismissed in quick succession.

Skipper Harmanpreet smashed three boundaries in her short stay before Jemimah took centre-stage with some great shots on the off-side.

She started with a sweep off a Molineux delivery and then cut left-arm spinner Ashleigh Gardener, while pacer Hannah Darlington, in her only over, was lofted over mid-off for two boundaries.

Jemimah had drawn a lot of flak in the recent past because of consistent failure and also lost her first eleven place in the 50-over set-up.

However, in 'The Hundred', the 21-year-old Mumbaikar regained her lost touch with scores of 92 off 43 balls, 60 off 41 balls and 57 off 44 balls for the Northern Super Chargers.

Once Yastika Bhatia (15) was dismissed, Richa came in and hit three boundaries off Tahlia McGrath to take the score past the 130-run mark.

Scorecard

India:

Smriti Mandhana c Darlington b Gardner 17

Shafali Verma c Wareham b Gardner 18

Jemimah Rodrigues not out 49

Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Molineux 12

Yastika Bhatia c Vlaeminck b Wareham 15

Richa Ghosh not out 17

Extras: (NB-1 W-2) 3

Total: (For 4 wickets in 15.2 overs) 131

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-37, 3-55, 4-106

Bowling: Tayla Vlaeminck 4-0-32-0, Sophie Molineux 2-0-23-1, Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-28-2, Ellyse Perry 1-0-3-0, Nicola Carey 2-0-17-0, Hannah Darlington 1-0-11-0, Georgia Wareham 1.2-0-3-1, Tahlia McGrath 1-0-14-0.