Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jaydev Unadkat gets hitched!

Jaydev Unadkat gets hitched!

By Rediff Cricket
February 04, 2021 17:13 IST
Jaydev Unadkat

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaydev Unadkat/Twitter
 

Saurashtra Captain Jaydev Unadkat wed Rinny, who he has been engaged to since March 2020, on Tuesday.

The Rajasthan Royals pace bowler posted a picture with Rinny and said the wedding took place in an intimate ceremony.

Jaydev Unadkat

Unadkat was the most expensive buy at the IPL players auction in January 2018 when he was picked up by the Royals for Rs 11.5 crore (Rs 115 mllion).

He hasn't really paid back the franchise's confidence in his skills in IPLs thereafter and only played 7 games in IPL 2020.

Here's wishing Rinny and Jayadev a healthy, happy and long lifetime together and here's hoping that Rinny brings Jayadev all the luck and success he deserves in IPL 2021 and thereafter.

Rediff Cricket
