Jayasuriya steps in as Sri Lanka's interim coach for India series

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sanath Jayasuriya/Instagram

Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya has been named the interim head coach of the island nation's cricket team ahead of its white-ball home series against India beginning later this month.

The Indian team will be touring Sri Lanka for three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs, starting July 27.

The 55-year-old Jayasuriya, a swashbuckling opener in his prime, was named for the interim post after Englishman Chris Silverwood resigned last week as Sri Lanka head coach. Silverwood stepped down in the wake of the country's disastrous T20 World Cup campaign, during which it was ousted from the league stage itself.

Jayasuriya, who has also served as a chief selector in the past, will take charge of Sri Lanka's Test tour to England as well, The 'Daily Mirror' newspaper reported.

One of the most attacking batters of his times, Jayasuriya had recently been a consultant for the team during this year's T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

Jayasuriya featured in 110 Tests between 1991 and 2007, scoring 6973 runs at an average of 40.07, with the help of 14 centuries and 31 fifties.

In the 445 ODIs he played, the left-hander struck 13,430 runs at an average of 32.36, with 28 hundreds and 68 half centuries.

He was a key member of the Sri Lankan team that won 1996 ODI World Cup. He also served as Member of Parliament from 2010-15.