News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jason Roy pulls out of IPL citing bubble fatigue

Jason Roy pulls out of IPL citing bubble fatigue

Source: PTI
March 01, 2022 10:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jason Roy

IMAGE: This is the second time Jason Roy is pulling out of the IPL. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England's flamboyant batter Jason Roy has pulled out of the upcoming IPL citing extended stay in the tournament bubble, dealing a blow to his new franchise Gujarat Titans weeks before the event gets going.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Roy informed the franchise of his decision last week. The Titans are yet to finalise a replacement.

The 31-year-old South African-born English cricketer was signed by Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the mega auction.

 

The development is a big blow to the Gujarat franchise as Roy was the only specialist opener picked by them apart from young Shubman Gill.

This is the second time the English player is pulling out of the IPL. He had earlier withdrawn from the 2020 edition due to personal reasons after being picked up by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore.

The 15th edition of the IPL is scheduled to begin on March 26 and will conclude in the last week of May.

Last season, Roy had represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and played a few decent knocks before carrying his form to the Pakistan Super League this year, where he turned out for the Quetta Gladiators.

The PSL too was played in a bio-secure bubble.

He played only six matches for the franchise and still ended up as their highest run-corer with 303 runs at an average of 50.50 and a strike-rate of 170.22.

Notably, Roy was blessed with his second child in January.

The IPL 2022 will be a 10-team event and will take place in Mumbai and Pune. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
South Africa win 2nd Test by 198 runs, level NZ series
South Africa win 2nd Test by 198 runs, level NZ series
SEE: Kohli, Behind The Scenes
SEE: Kohli, Behind The Scenes
What's Making Dhawan Smile?
What's Making Dhawan Smile?
Ready to help stranded from other nations: India
Ready to help stranded from other nations: India
Biden allays Americans' concerns over nuclear war
Biden allays Americans' concerns over nuclear war
South Africa win 2nd Test by 198 runs, level NZ series
South Africa win 2nd Test by 198 runs, level NZ series
Voiced our concerns about Russia to India, says US
Voiced our concerns about Russia to India, says US

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

FIFA, UEFA suspend Russia from all competitions

FIFA, UEFA suspend Russia from all competitions

Medvedev urges for peace, says 'let's be together'

Medvedev urges for peace, says 'let's be together'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances