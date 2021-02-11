News
James Anderson is getting better with age...

James Anderson is getting better with age...

By Rediff Cricket
February 11, 2021 17:08 IST
James Anderson

IMAGE: England pacer James Anderson celebrates. Photograph: BCCI

England’s veteran fast bowler James Anderson is being credited with bowling one of the greatest overs in Test cricket as England beat India by 227 runs in a famous win in Chennai.

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has played down comparisons with England pace spearhead saying that the bowler seems to be getting better with age.

 

The right-arm seamer produced three wonderful deliveries to dismiss Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant on day five of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

There were comparisons between the two fast bowlers as to how well they have performed in Asian conditions but Steyn praised Anderson in a quirky manner and said the English bowler is still in his prime while he is watching the matches on his sofa.

"The only comparison required is that Jimmy is still going and I'm watching from my 20/20 sofa. He's a legend and seems to be getting better with age," Steyn tweeted.

“There is a reason Jimmy Anderson is one of the best we have seen. In his first over we saw three reasons,” India broadcast legend Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

“That’s why he’s the England bowling (GOAT) ... one of the best overs in Test cricket history,” wrote Piers Morgan.

Captain Joe Root said he could not remember a better over in his career.

“In the context of this game it was huge,” he said in a tribute to the 38-year-old, whose three wickets in the innings took him to 611 in all Tests.

Rediff Cricket
