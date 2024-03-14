News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jaiswal responds to Duckett's 'credit' claim

Jaiswal responds to Duckett's 'credit' claim

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 14, 2024 14:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I don’t want to say anything about it. I just need to try and do whatever I can do on the ground that says the best I can do'

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after reaching his double century. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Indian batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal shrugged off controversial remarks made by England's Ben Duckett during the India vs England Test series.

Following Jaiswal's first double century in Rajkot, England opener Ben Duckett remarked that England deserved partial credit for influencing the Indian batsmen's aggressive approach.

"When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they're playing differently than how other people play Test cricket," said Duckett.

Ben Duckett

IMAGE: Ben Duckett. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The statement, aimed at their new attacking style under the leadership of Stokes and McCullum, drew widespread criticism.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Yashasvi Jaiswal has chosen to remain unfazed by Ben Duckett's controversial comment during the India-England Test series.

"I don’t want to say anything about it. I just need to try and do whatever I can do on the ground that says the best I can do," said Jaiswal.

Jaiswal scored a mammoth 712 runs in 9 innings against, making him the second Indian batter after Sunil Gavaskar to achieve the landmark in a bilateral series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
There was a guy called Rishabh Pant...: Rohit
There was a guy called Rishabh Pant...: Rohit
Hussain tells England, 'look at your game and improve'
Hussain tells England, 'look at your game and improve'
'R.I.P Bazball. England has been humiliated'
'R.I.P Bazball. England has been humiliated'
Babu who oversaw Article 370 abrogation picked as EC
Babu who oversaw Article 370 abrogation picked as EC
Govt panel frames rules for UCC in Uttarakhand
Govt panel frames rules for UCC in Uttarakhand
Tamil's Dysfunctional Families You Must Watch On OTT
Tamil's Dysfunctional Families You Must Watch On OTT
Is Technology Important In Banking?
Is Technology Important In Banking?

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

'Jaiswal a superstar in the making'

'Jaiswal a superstar in the making'

'Jaiswal has learnt from his upbringing'

'Jaiswal has learnt from his upbringing'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances