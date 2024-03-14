Jaiswal responds to Duckett's 'credit' claim

'I don’t want to say anything about it. I just need to try and do whatever I can do on the ground that says the best I can do'

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after reaching his double century. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Indian batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal shrugged off controversial remarks made by England's Ben Duckett during the India vs England Test series.

Following Jaiswal's first double century in Rajkot, England opener Ben Duckett remarked that England deserved partial credit for influencing the Indian batsmen's aggressive approach.

"When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they're playing differently than how other people play Test cricket," said Duckett.

IMAGE: Ben Duckett. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The statement, aimed at their new attacking style under the leadership of Stokes and McCullum, drew widespread criticism.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Yashasvi Jaiswal has chosen to remain unfazed by Ben Duckett's controversial comment during the India-England Test series.

"I don’t want to say anything about it. I just need to try and do whatever I can do on the ground that says the best I can do," said Jaiswal.

Jaiswal scored a mammoth 712 runs in 9 innings against, making him the second Indian batter after Sunil Gavaskar to achieve the landmark in a bilateral series.