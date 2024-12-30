'Why Have Technology At All?'

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
By REDIFF CRICKET
December 30, 2024
December 30, 2024 17:29 IST

'The defection can be an optical illusion.'

A livid Sunil Gavaskar during commentary

IMAGE: A livid Sunil Gavaskar analyses Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Star Sports/X
 

Commentator Sunil Gavaskar questioned the third umpire's decision to overlook Snicko technology while judging Yashasvi Jaiswal out caught behind on Day 5 of the 4th Test against Australia at the MCG on Monday.

Jaiswal's contentious dismissal sparked an uproar on social media and Gavaskar was in the commentary box during the controversial episode.

Gavaskar did not accept the third umpire's decision which placed visual evidence ahead of a flatline on Snicko.

'The defection can be an optical illusion. Why have you kept technology? If there is technology, one should use it.

'You cannot make a decision based on what you see and ignore the technology,' Gavaskar told the host broadcaster during Hindi commentary.

'If the evidence of the technology is not to be taken, why have it at all?

'That is something that would definitely be the query as far as the Indians are concerned. There would probably be conversations with the officials, maybe the match referee.'

REDIFF CRICKET
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

