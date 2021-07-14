News
Jaffer named Odisha chief coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
July 14, 2021 22:47 IST
Wasim Jaffer had earlier coached Uttarakhand before his fallout with the state Association

IMAGE: Wasim Jaffer had earlier coached Uttarakhand before his fallout with the state Association. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wasim Jaffer/Instagram

Former Test opener and domestic doyen Wasim Jaffer on Wednesday was chief coach of the Odisha senior side for the upcoming domestic season.

"He (Jaffer) will be the head coach. He has been given a two-year contract," Subrata Behera, Odisha Cricket Association CEO told PTI.

The decision was taken following a meeting of OCA's Cricket Advisory Committee as Jaffer would replace former state captain Rashmi Ranjan Parida, who was at the helm for two seasons.

 

"Besides development of cricket across all age-groups, he (Jaffer) will also be a part of coaches’ development programme across the state," OCA secretary Sanjay Behera said in a statement.

This will be Jaffer's second stint as the head coach of any state team. Following his retirement in March 2020, Jaffer, who is the leading run-getter in Ranji Trophy, had coached Uttarakhand but he later resigned following a fall-out with the Association.

Jaffer, who has played 31 Tests and 2 ODIs, is also the batting coach of Kings XI Punjab, which plays in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

The Mumbai stalwart, who later played for Vidarbha at the fag end of his illustrious career winning back-to-back Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup.

Odisha had last reached quarters in the 2019-20 season when they lost to Bengal and batting has been the team's weakness for a long-time.

The camp for the senior team is slated to begin from July 25, subject to the state government's approval keeping mind of the COVID-19 guidelines.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Ashwin roars back with five-wicket haul for Surrey
Vinesh, Bajrang lead India's medal hopes at Olympics
'Yashpal was a 200 percent man'
Martins signs new 3-year deal with FC Goa
Congress to corner govt on Covid, Rafale in Parl
3rd Covid wave looks more real now: Report
Chess World Cup: Gukesh enters second round

The eerie silence of Sachin, Sourav, Rahul

Dom's Take: We Stand by Wasim Jaffer!

