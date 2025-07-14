Jadeja shatters multiple records with gritty knock!

In 361 international appearances, Ravindra Jadeja has aggregated 7,018 runs at an average of 33.41, containing four centuries and 39 fifties.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja's 61 off 181 balls in the second innings of the third Test against England at Lord's contained 4 boundaries and a six. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

As India lost the third Test against England at Lord's on Monday, Ravindra Jadeja stood out with a fighting half-century and etched his name into the record books.

The star all-rounder, who scored a defiant unbeaten 61 off 181 deliveries, completed 7,000 international runs and entered an elite list featuring the likes of Rishabh Pant, Sourav Ganguly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Jadeja continued to prove his worth as a specialist batter with four consecutive fifties in the ongoing series that include twin half-centuries at the Home of Cricket, a rare feat by an Indian batter. Only Vinoo Mankad (72 and 184) has done so way back in 1952.

In 361 international appearances, Jadeja has aggregated 7,018 runs at an average of 33.41, containing four centuries and 39 fifties in 302 innings.

He has been exceptional in the longest format over the years. In 83 Tests, he has tallied 3,697 runs at an average of 36.97, with four centuries and 26 fifties. His best score is 175 not out.

In the ongoing series, he has accumulated 327 runs in six innings at an average of 109 with four fifties and a best score of 89. He is the fifth-highest run-getter in the series so far.

The other two Indian batters with four or more successive fifty-plus scores in England are Pant (five fifty-plus scores between 2021-25) and Ganguly (four fifty-plus scores in 2002).

He has also joined MAK Pataudi (64 and 148 against England, Leeds in 1967 and 75 and 85 against Australia at Melbourne 1967), MS Dhoni (52 and 56 not out against New Zealand at Wellington in 2009 and 77 and 74 not out against England at Birmingham, 2011) to be amongst Indians with multiple twin half-centuries in a Test in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) countries while batting at number six or below.

The 36-year-old southpaw also overtook VVS Laxman (28 fifty-plus scores), registering his 29th fifty-plus score batting at number six or below for India. Only Kapil Dev (35) and MS Dhoni (38) are ahead of him.