Home  » Cricket » Blow for England: Bashir to miss final two Tests

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
July 14, 2025 23:36 IST

Shoaib Bashir

IMAGE: England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates after taking the last wicket of Mohammed Siraj to win the Test. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir was on Monday ruled out of the remainder of the five-match series against India after he sustained a finger fracture during the third Test which the home side won by 22 runs at the Lord's in London.

 

The 21-year-old Bashir is scheduled to undergo a surgery later this week.

"England men's spinner Shoaib Bashir has sustained a fracture to his left finger and has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rothesay Test series against India. He is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"England will name their squad for the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford in the next couple of days," ECB said.

Bashir sustained injury to his little finger of his left-hand on the third day of the Lord's Test while bowling to Ravindra Jadeja, who hit a powerful low drive straight back to the bowler.

He bowled just 5.5 overs in India's second innings, but had the honour of ending the visiting side's run chase of 193, scalping the wicket of last batter Mohammed Siraj as England notched a memorable 22-run win.

The fourth Test begins on July 23 in Manchester.

 

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
