Bethell, 21, set to become England's youngest captain

IMAGE: Jacob Bethell has represented England in 29 matches across all formats and will lead the team in the absence of the regular Test players. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Jacob Bethell is set to become the youngest player to captain an England men's team in an international match after the England and Wales Cricket Board named him as the skipper for next month's T20I series against Ireland.



The 21-year-old all-rounder has represented England in 29 matches across all formats and will lead the team in the absence of the regular Test players, who have been rested for the three-match T20 series in Dublin, the ECB said on Friday.



"Jacob Bethell has impressed with his leadership qualities ever since he has been with the England squads and the series against Ireland will provide him with the opportunity to further develop those skills on the international stage," England selector Luke Wright said in a statement.



The series in Ireland will kick off after England's tour of South Africa for three One-Day Internationals and three T20Is, starting September 2.



Right-arm fast bowler Sonny Baker has earned his first national team call-up for the ODIs against South Africa after the 22-year-old impressed selectors with his performance for England Lions and in domestic cricket.

England will travel to New Zealand in October for a white-ball tour, followed by five Tests in Australia from November.

Squads:



ODI Squad v South Africa: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.



T20 Squad v South Africa: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.



T20 Squad v Ireland: Jacob Bethell (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.