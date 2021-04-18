News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'It's just poor batting,' Warner slams team

'It's just poor batting,' Warner slams team

April 18, 2021 12:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'These scores are very chaseable, it's just poor batting.'

David Warner

IMAGE: For the third match in a row, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to pull off a chase despite looking in a strong position to win the contest against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is surprised by his team's winless streak in the Indian Premier League and demanded "smart cricket" from his side after their third successive defeat in Saturday's match against Mumbai Indians.

 

For the third match in a row, the 2016 champions failed to pull off a chase despite looking in a strong position to win the contest against defending champions Mumbai.

Chasing 151 for victory, Hyderabad got off to a flying start before Jonny Bairstow was dismissed hit wicket and Warner (36) ran himself out as Mumbai went on to win by 13 runs.

"I don't know how to take that," a disappointed Warner said as Hyderabad remain rooted to the bottom of the points table after their worst start to the tournament.

"Two of us got set, my run out, Jonny stepping on his wickets, and false shots in the middle proved that if you don't have two (set) guys at the end, you don't win," Warner said.

"These scores are very chaseable, it's just poor batting.

"You just need smart cricket in the middle, we aren't doing that. We've got to learn from the mistakes and right now, it's just the batsmen."

The defeat exposed Hyderabad's brittle middle order and renewed calls to play New Zealand captain Kane Williamson who is recovering from an elbow injury.

"We have to speak to the physios, he's coming along nicely and plays a big role in our squad," Warner said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Top Performers: Chahar, Boult scuttle SRH
Top Performers: Chahar, Boult scuttle SRH
Rohit lauds MI bowlers after SRH crumble in chase
Rohit lauds MI bowlers after SRH crumble in chase
PICS: Mumbai Indians fight back to sink SunRisers
PICS: Mumbai Indians fight back to sink SunRisers
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed amid Covid surge
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed amid Covid surge
'Bumrah one of the best death bowlers in the world'
'Bumrah one of the best death bowlers in the world'
IPL Poll: RCB vs KKR: Who will win?
IPL Poll: RCB vs KKR: Who will win?
Turning Point: Bairstow's wicket
Turning Point: Bairstow's wicket

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

'Bumrah one of the best death bowlers in the world'

'Bumrah one of the best death bowlers in the world'

Turning Point: Bairstow's wicket

Turning Point: Bairstow's wicket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use