'It's an honour to play in the CWG'

IMAGE: Women's cricket is making its Commonwealth Games debut with India and Australia set to battle it out in the opener on Friday. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

India left-arm spinner Radha Yadav used to feel left out while watching a multi-sporting event on television but now she finds herself playing in one.

Women's cricket is making its Commonwealth Games debut with India and Australia set to battle it out in the opener on Friday.

"Been watching CWG since my childhood and getting to play in it is a real honour," Radha said after the team's training session at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

"I used to feel left out, especially in the Olympics. It is a different feeling when the national anthem is playing."

Australia start favourites against India but Radha doesn't see it that way.

"In T20s, all teams are good. You can't say there is only good team in this format."

The game will be followed by the India-Pakistan clash on July 31.

Asked about the brand of cricket that the team will look to play in the tournament, Radha said: "As a cricketer, we want to improve every day. We need to set a standard and we need to work hard every day. Our mindset will be simple whether we Pakistan or Australia," she added.

The 21-year-old has featured in 43 T20 Internationals and an ODI.