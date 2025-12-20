'It was clear...': Ashwin on Gill's exit, Sanju's entry

'Shubman got injured, and he went out of the series. That's when it became clear that it was going to be Sanju at the World Cup'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill was ruled out of the last two T20Is against South Africa, and according to R Ashwin, that absence effectively sealed Sanju Samson’s place. Photograph: BCCI

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Shubman Gill’s injury during the South Africa T20I series earlier this month was the moment when India’s World Cup opening combination became clear.

Gill was ruled out of the last two T20Is against South Africa, and according to Ashwin, that absence effectively sealed Sanju Samson’s place at the top of the order alongside Abhishek Sharma for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Gill has since suffered a double setback, missing out on selection for both the T20 World Cup and the New Zealand T20I series amid concerns over fitness and form. India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in his first ICC tournament as captain, with Axar Patel named vice-captain after Gill’s omission. The squad was announced on Saturday by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia at the board headquarters, in the presence of skipper Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Explaining how the decision unfolded, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel: “Shubman got injured, and he went out of the series. That's when it became clear that it was going to be Sanju at the World Cup. There's no rocket science to this. I have been playing for Indian cricket for 15-20 years and I have seen a lot of this myself. Then Shubman got injured and went out of the series, and when Sanju came into the XI, it wasn't just a decision made easily, it was also something almost cosmic. There are some things that are bound to happen.”

Ashwin acknowledged that Gill had received strong backing from the selectors, including being appointed vice-captain of the T20I side, but felt the current combination better aligned with India’s tactical shift in the powerplay.

“I would say that they have obviously given a lot of backing to Shubman Gill. The selectors showed a lot of faith because he was directly appointed as vice-captain. And now, it's become very, very clear that it looks like a very, very good combination. I feel that feedback must have also come from within the Indian team management because we have to remember that India changed their style of play inside the powerplay, which Rohit demonstrated in the last World Cup. And that is the style they wanted to continue, and Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma personify that particular passage and pattern of play,” he added.

‘He has given cricket the respect it deserves’: Ashwin on Ishan Kishan

Ashwin also reflected on Ishan Kishan’s return to the Indian squad, describing it as a reward for perseverance and respect for the game.

Kishan makes his comeback as the second wicketkeeper-batter after a title-winning Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) campaign with Jharkhand, where he finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

“This is a gift that cricket has given to Ishan Kishan. Many people from outside can guess what it is, and some may say it's unfair. But life comes back in circles. The reason Ishan was not in the team earlier, and how he has come back now, has only one reason. He has given cricket the respect it deserves,” Ashwin said.

Kishan last played a T20I for India against Australia in late 2023 but returned in emphatic fashion during the 2025/26 domestic season. He scored 517 runs in 10 SMAT innings at an average of 57.44, striking at over 197, with two centuries and two fifties, including a hundred in the final against Haryana that guided Jharkhand to their maiden title.

Highlighting the consistency behind Kishan’s recall, Ashwin pointed to his performances across formats and tournaments.

“He played in the Buchi Babu Trophy. A player like Ishan Kishan came and represented Jharkhand in the tournament held in Chennai. He was the number one performer in Ranji Trophy preparations for Jharkhand and once again scored runs in first-class cricket. In SMAT, he led the team to victory, and he also performed exceptionally well. That's why this is not about Ishan Kishan the person; it's about Ishan Kishan the cricketer, who went through the yards of the game, respected the game, and hence succeeded,” he added.

India will head into the T20 World Cup under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership, with Axar Patel as deputy, as the team embraces a new top-order combination and rewards domestic excellence.