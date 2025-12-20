Players Who Missed India's T20 World Cup Squad

When Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar said Jitesh Sharma 'hasn't really done much wrong' before explaining why he wouldn't be going to the T20 World Cup, he inadvertently captured the essence of India's selection dilemma. This was not about identifying failures, but about choosing between successes.

Within minutes of the 15 names being unveiled in Mumbai, social media erupted with questions, confusion and frustration. While every World Cup squad brings difficult decisions, this selection generated more debate than most.

India's T20 World Cup squad had space for only 15, but the pool of quality options ran far deeper. The consequence was inevitable: several players with genuine claims were left on the outside, the unlucky ones who narrowly missed the cut.

Jitesh Sharma

Perhaps no omission generated more confusion than Jitesh Sharma's. The wicket-keeper-batter had seemingly carved out a clear role in India's T20 setup, making his snub all the more puzzling for fans and experts alike.

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar attempted to clarify the decision at the Mumbai press conference, emphasiSing it wasn't about ability.

'At the moment, when you look at combinations, if your wicket-keeper is going to bat at the top, the thought process was to have another wicket-keeper as backup, just in case there is any problem. Right now, Jitesh was there earlier and hasn't really done much wrong,' Agarkar explained.

What made the decision harder to digest was Jitesh's recent form. His impactful performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during their IPL title-winning campaign had reminded everyone of his credentials -- particularly his ability to finish innings under pressure and his sharp glovework. Many believed that run had firmly secured his World Cup spot.

Instead, the selectors opted for Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan as the two wicket-keeper-batters, with the latter's stellar domestic cricket performances for Jharkhand in the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy competition tipping the scales in his favour.

Shubman Gill

The biggest talking point was undoubtedly Shubman Gill's omission.

A vice-captain and a player central to India's white-ball plans, his absence dominated headlines.

However, both the selectors and team management quickly clarified this wasn't a verdict on Gill's quality but a tactical decision driven by team balance.

'There's no doubt about Shubman's quality. He may not have scored as many runs recently, but that doesn't change how highly we rate him. He was also unlucky to miss out in the last World Cup when we opted for a different combination,' Agarkar said.

'Once again, this is more about team balance -- specifically the idea of having two wicket-keepers at the top -- than about individual ability.'

Captain Suryakumar Yadav reinforced this stance. 'It's not about his form. It's just about the combination. We wanted to have a 'keeper at the top. We needed Rinku Singh. We have Washington Sundar also.

'So we needed to be flexible to have multiple combinations. That's why we have picked this squad. No question about Gill's class.'

Yet the timing worked against Gill. His recent T20I form hasn't been convincing. After returning from a neck injury that ruled him out of the ODI series against South Africa, Gill struggled in the five-match T20I series. Scores of four and zero in Cuttack and Mullanpur mounted pressure, while a 28-run knock in Dharamshala offered only brief respite.

Across 2025, Gill's T20I numbers read 291 runs in 15 matches at 24.25 with a strike rate of 137.26 -- modest returns for someone penciled in as vice-captain and frontline opener for a World Cup campaign.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

In the shuffle of headlines, Yashasvi Jaiswal's omission barely registered -- yet the young opener was part of the previous World Cup squad.

Agarkar addressed this directly, 'We ask what everyone thinks is the best position. Is anyone compromised? There's a quality player coming in. No one is talking about Jaiswal anymore and he was in the previous World Cup squad. Hopefully we get it right come the World Cup.'

He reminded that changes could still be made before the tournament begins.

Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

The decision to exclude India's most seasoned fast bowlers -- Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj -- from the white-ball setup has drawn sharp criticism from multiple quarters.

Shami, who has been in good touch, brings invaluable experience and proven World Cup pedigree. His absence reduces depth in the pace department and leaves many questioning the logic.

Siraj's exclusion is equally contentious. One of India's premier options in both Test and ODI formats, leaving him out appears to be a gamble that could backfire when the pressure mounts on cricket's biggest stage.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad's continued absence from India's T20I plans has raised eyebrows, with Ravichandran Ashwin among those publicly questioning the decision.

The opener's record speaks for itself: 633 runs in 23 matches at 39.56 with a strike rate of 143.53, including one hundred and four fifties. He's been a consistent run-getter for the Chennai Super Kings, crossing 500 runs in three IPL seasons.

His last T20I appearance for India came against Zimbabwe after the 2024 T20 World Cup. Despite the 2025 IPL not going his way, his body of work suggests he deserves consideration.

'There's no need to question Ruturaj Gaikwad's talent as he can play every shot in the book. The only mystery is why we haven't seen him on the field since his last T20 series,' Ashwin observed, adding that keeping players informed about their status is crucial -- otherwise they remain in the dark about their international futures.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer hasn't featured in a T20I for India in nearly two years, despite impressive IPL performances.

While his recent life-threatening injury -- a blunt abdominal trauma sustained during a diving catch in the third ODI against Australia that required spleen surgery -- currently rules him out, his prolonged absence from India's T20I plans predates this setback.

The 30 year old's inability to force his way back into the shortest format remains one of the format's enduring mysteries, particularly given his success in other formats and domestic T20 cricket.