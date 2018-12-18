rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ishant-Jadeja on-field argument caught on camera

Ishant-Jadeja on-field argument caught on camera

December 18, 2018 16:37 IST

Tensions flared up between teammates Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja during a mid-game break on the fourth day of the second Test between India and Australia in Perth.

In a video that is gone viral on Twitter, Ishant and Jadeja were seen engaged in a heated discussion before being separated by Mohammed Shami among other teammates.

WATCH: Jadeja-Ishant argue on field. Video: Kind courtesy, Live&Free 7/Twitter

 

Though it did not look like a friendly discussion, the reason behind their argument was not clear.

"It does seem pretty animated," former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had said.

"There's lots of finger pointing. They were separated on a couple of occasions."

While Ishant played in the first two Tests, Jadeja was limited to drinks duty and substitute fielding at the Optus Stadium.

Jadeja didn't find a place in the playing XI, despite Ravichandran Ashwin's injury, with India going for a four-man pace attack in the Test.

India lost the second Test by 146 runs after Australia wrapped up the tail in the morning session.

The two teams will now move to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test beginning on December 26.

Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were caught having an argument

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use