Sehwag reveals why Delhi Daredevils picked Pradeep Sangwan over Virat Kohli in IPL 2008

Sehwag said Kohli, who also batted in the top order, could not be accommodated due to the team’s composition.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is the only player in IPL history to have played all 18 seasons for a single team. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sehwag says Delhi prioritised bowling over adding another batter in 2008, picking pacer Pradeep Sangwan over a young Virat Kohli.

Kohli missed out due to an already packed top order.

RCB signed Kohli, who went on to become an IPL great.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has revealed why Delhi Daredevils chose pacer Pradeep Sangwan over a young Virat Kohli for the inaugural Indian Premier League season in 2008.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Sehwag said the side already had a crowded top order, making it difficult to fit another batter into the playing XI.

He recalled that players like Shikhar Dhawan and Tillakaratne Dilshan were pushed down the order despite being natural openers, as Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir opened the innings, while Manoj Tiwary occupied the No. 4 spot.

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Packed top order left no room for Kohli

Sehwag revealed that Kohli, who also batted in the top order, could not be accommodated due to the team’s composition.

"So at Delhi Daredevils back in 2008, the inaugural IPL season, I remember Shikhar Dhawan was also in our team along with Tilakratne Dilshan. Both of them were openers, but we used to make them bat at three and five because Gautam and I used to open the innings. Manoj Tiwary had taken the number four spot. So we had a lot of top-order batters in the team, and it was becoming difficult to fit all of them in the batting order," Sehwag said.

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Bowling needs led to Sangwan’s inclusion

With several batting options already in place, the franchise opted to strengthen its bowling and picked Sangwan instead.

"At that time, Virat Kohli was also batting at number three or four. So we didn't even have space to bring him in. We lacked a bowler, so we decided to go with Pradeep Sangwan instead of Kohli," he added.

Kohli was eventually signed by RCB for Rs 12 lakh (Rs 1.2 million) and went on to become one of the franchise's most successful players. He has never gone under the hammer ever since as RCB have chosen to retain him for the last 19 years.

Kohli has since scored 8,889 runs in IPL history, including eight centuries and 65 half-centuries.

In the ongoing season, Kohli is the leading run-scorer with 228 runs in five matches, including two fifties.

Delhi Daredevils were rebranded as Delhi Capitals in December 2018 in a bid to overhaul the franchise's identity and fortunes after a shift in ownership with JSW Sports partnering with GMR Group.

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Kohli's unmatched IPL legacy

Kohli is the only player in IPL history to have played all 18 seasons for a single team.

The 37 year old continues to be a major force with the bat in the IPL. Last year, he played a starring role in ending RCB's long wait for an IPL title, smashing 657 runs in 15 matches, averaging 54.75 at a strike rate of 144.71, with eight fifties.

The battling stalwart holds the record for the most runs in a single edition when he piled up a huge 973 runs in 16 innings in IPL 2016, at a staggering average of 81.08, including a record four centuries and seven fifties.

Ahead of the 2011 IPL Auction, he was the only player retained by RCB while they released greats Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble.

He also enjoy a long captaincy stint at RCB from 2011 to 2023, leading the team in 140 games.

Kohli has made it clear that he will end his career at RCB despite strong interest from other franchises, including his hometown team Delhi Capitals.

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