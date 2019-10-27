News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ireland, Dutch edge closer to World T20 finals

Ireland, Dutch edge closer to World T20 finals

October 27, 2019 11:25 IST

Ireland's Craig Young bowls in the World T20 qualifier against Nigeria.

IMAGE: Ireland's Craig Young bowls in the World T20 qualifier against Nigeria. Photograph: ICC

The Netherlands and Ireland secured qualification for the play-offs in the World T20 qualifier after registering convincing victories over Nigeria and Bermuda by eight wickets and 92 runs respectively.

 

Craig Young's four for 13, alongside Mark Adair's two for ten, meant Nigeria always struggled, were not allowed to get going with the bat against Ireland and could only register 66 for nine from 20 overs on Saturday.

Ireland were never in trouble as Kevin O'Brien's 32 and Paul Stirling's 11 again got the side off to a fast start, and the target of 67 was reached in just 6.1 overs as they now sit top of Group B on eight points.

However, second-placed Oman still have one group game remaining.

In Group A, Bermuda were no match for the Netherlands as a Dutch record opening stand of 123 put them on their way to registering their highest ever team total of 206 for three.

Ben Cooper and Max O'Dowd both hit 58 and Colin Ackermann a late 43 before Paul van Meekeren took three wickets for 26 as Bermuda could only put up 114 for nine in reply, Kamau Leverock top scoring with 31.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

ICC has no relevance without BCCI: Thakur

ICC has no relevance without BCCI: Thakur

Delhi's air pollution a worry ahead of 1st Bangla T20I

Delhi's air pollution a worry ahead of 1st Bangla T20I

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
 