ICC has no relevance without BCCI: Thakur

ICC has no relevance without BCCI: Thakur

October 26, 2019 20:53 IST

'The ICC has no relevance without the BCCI as it used to give it 75 percent of grants to run its affairs.'

Anurag Thakur

IMAGE: Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur. Photograph: PTI

Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur on Sunday lashed out at the International Cricket Council, saying it "has no relevance" without the Indian Cricket Board, which used to give the ICC 75 percent of grants to run its affairs.

 

"The ICC has no relevance without the BCCI as it used to give it 75 percent of grants to run its affairs," said Thakur, who is the brother of newly-appointed BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal.

He also expressed hope that the Sourav Ganguly-led new body of BCCI would take up the issue with the ICC and get its due.

Thakur said the appointment of Arun as BCCI's treasurer is a matter of pride for the state and he is hopeful that his brother would do the job honestly.

Recently, Arun also said that India not having a "say" in the ICC is a major concern for the newly-appointed treasurer, who has questioned the very relevance of the world body if it doesn't have the country in a prominent role.

Though Thakur is not directly involved in the board's affairs anymore, he said he is open to guiding the BCCI on certain matters.

