Kohli's mantra: 'In sport rivalries stay on the field'

October 26, 2019 16:05 IST

'What a blessing to have gotten to know so many amazing people through sport.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, centre, with AB de Villiers, left, and Eoin Morgan. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday shared a throwback picture with former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers and England captain Eoin Morgan, saying the beautiful part about sports is that rivalries stay on the field and the athletes are able to put all the tension off the field.

"The beautiful thing about sport is that rivalries stay on the field and just with a smile and an open mind all tension between athletes can be put to rest. Play hard on the field but always be up for a laugh off it. What a blessing to have gotten to know so many amazing people through sport. @eoinmorgan16 @abdevilliers17," Kohli posted on Instagram.



India recently defeated South Africa 3-0 in the three-match Test series and with this, the team consolidated their position at the top of ICC World Test Championship standings.



Earlier this year, Kohli surpassed Dhoni to become the most successful Indian Test captain.



The 30-year-old Kohli had 27 wins to his credit before the second Test match against West Indies, but with the win, Kohli took his tally to 28 wins in the longest format of the game.