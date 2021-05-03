News
Turning Point: DC's flying start

Turning Point: DC's flying start

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
May 03, 2021 06:53 IST
Delhi Capitals' openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw ensured they scored at over 10-an-over in the Powerplay

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw ensured they scored at over 10-an-over in the Powerplay. Photograph: BCCI
 

Delhi Capitals' opening pair has been one of the most successful this season so far.

Just like in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan put on another magical showing against Punjab Kings on Sunday, May 2.

Chasing 167 for victory, Shaw and Dhawan gave Delhi a rollicking start -- pacer Riley Meredith had the batsmen in check, but Shaw showed Mohammed Shami no mercy as went he after him, hammering him for a six and two beautiful fours through the cover region.

Dhawan then came to the party, with a cut through backward point and then a beautiful punch through the off side for two fours off Shami an over later.

The batsmen also took the singles in between the big shots as Ravi Bishnoi and Chris Jordan were recipients of some treatment at the hands of the batsmen -- poor bowling was punished and how!

Dhawan and Shaw dominated the Powerplay overs, scoring at over 10-an-over. The opening partnership set the platform for the rest of the chase.

It was vital for Shaw and Dhawan to give DC a strong start if they had to make anything of the chase and one of them had to be there till the end to keep Delhi afloat -- both of which they did well.

Even after Shaw's dismissal, with Dhawan playing steady, DC were always in the game.

Dhawan played around his partners while hitting the big shots when the bad delivery came his way and eventually helped DC to cross the line with 14 balls to spare.

NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

