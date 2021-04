April 25, 2021 11:46 IST

Game 19 in IPL 2021 will see the Chennai Super Kings take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai today (the game begins at 3.30 pm IST).

IMAGE: The Chennai Super Kings celebrate the fall of a Kolkata Knight Riders wicket at Mumbai, April 21, 2021. Photograph: Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL

CSK is having a good IPL 2021 having won 3 of the 4 games played.

RCB has won all four IPL 2021 games played.

Who will win? M S Dhoni's CSK or Virat Kohli's RCB?

Time to vote!