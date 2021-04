April 20, 2021 17:07 IST

Playing cricket in these COVID-19 times can be a lonely experience, and Virat Kohli seems to have got some much-needed company in wife Anushka Sharma.

Kohli posted an adorable picture with Anushka on Instagram on Tuesday and only captioned it with a heart sign.

Things are looking quite good for Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are enjoying their best-ever start in the IPL with three wins from their first three games to sit on top of the points table.