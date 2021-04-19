Olympian Blake bats for de Villiers' return to SA team

Source:

April 19, 2021 10:57 IST

IMAGE: AB de Villiers scored 78 off 49 balls to help RCB put on 204 in their match against KKR on Sunday. Photograph: RCB/Twitter

A cricket enthusiast, Jamaica's star sprinter, Olympian Yohan Blake wants AB de Villiers to come out of international retirement and represent the South African national team in its upcoming assignments, including the T20 World Cup.

De Villiers himself is keen to play the T20 World Cup in India later this year, and is supposed to discuss the subject with national team head coach Mark Boucher towards the end of the IPL.

"Wow de Villiers is on a different level. South Africa come on you need this man," Blake tweeted after the versatile South African's breath-taking innings in the IPL in Chennai on Sunday.

IMAGE: Olympian Yohan Blake. Photograph: PTI

Olympic silver medallist Blake, who is also the youngest 100m world champion, had earlier expressed his desire to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore because of Virat Kohli and de Villiers' presence in the side.

On Sunday, after leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders. De Villiers said he was looking to make a comeback to international cricket ahead of the T20 World Cup.

In May 2018, de Villiers had announced his retirement from international cricket. He had played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is before announcing his surprise retirement.