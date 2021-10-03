Top Performer: Avesh Khan

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals pace bowler Avesh Khan celebrates dismissing Hardik Pandya with a super delivery. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Avesh Khan has been a standout performer in this year's IPL.

The 24 year old from Madhya Pradesh, has been integral in Delhi's superb run in IPL 2021. He has outshone the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and his own team-mates -- including the pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje -- to take 21 wickets in 12 matches and be placed second in the list for most wickets in this year's tournament.

The key aspect about Avesh's consistent showing with the ball is his impressive economy rate of seven, despite bowling the difficult overs for Delhi Capitals.

Avesh gave Delhi the perfect start with the ball against Mumbai Indians, bagging Rohit Sharma in the first over. Having built the pressure with four dots in a row, Rohit looked to break free, but was done in by Avesh's hot pace as he miscued it to third man where he was caught by Kagiso Rabada for 7.

Avesh followed it up with a tight over as his first spell despite bowling in the Powerplay read 1/7 in two overs.

No matter at what stage he was bowling, Avesh was proving to be a difficult customer to get away.

Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal managed just a single off Avesh's third over, the 16th of the innings.

Hardik threatened to cut loose at the end, with a couple of fours against Anrich Nortje in the 18th over. But it was Avesh, who again came to the fore, with the key scalp of Hardik for 17 bowled off a virtually unplayable delivery.

One wouldn't fault Hardik for getting beaten by one of the most deadly yorkers ever seen in the IPL, as the full incoming delivery beat him for pace and jagged in sharply through his legs to crash into the leg stump.

Avesh struck again in his final over, cleaning up Nathan Coulter-Nile with a full straight delivery as the right-hander attempted a mighty swing but failed to connect.

Avesh finished with magnificent figures of 3/15 in his four overs, which included 16 dot balls, to limit Mumbai Indians to a below par 129/8 in their 20 overs.