Top Performer: Mishra triggers Mumbai collapse

April 21, 2021 06:27 IST

IMAGE: Amit Mishra finished his sensational spell with 4 wickets for 24 runs. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

It has been a comfortable transition on the table for Delhi Capitals from the batting belters at the Wankhede Stadium to the tricky pitches at Chepauk.

Smart cricket powered them to a cracking win over Mumbai since March 2019, when they lost all five games against the eventual champions in IPL 2020, including the final in Dubai.

DC's third win this season helped them move up to second on the IPL 2021 points table.

It was wily old fox Amit Mishra's comeback to the Delhi side which triggered Mumbai's collapse in the middle overs, after Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav got them off to a flying start.

Mishra, who replaced Lukman Meriwala in the DC playing eleven for Tuesday's game, delighted with his loopy leg breaks and wrong 'uns on a sluggish Chepauk track and started MI's downfall with the wickets of Rohit (44) and Hardik Pandya (0) in the ninth over.

Rohit holed out to long-on with a sluggish drag shot that fell comfortably in the hands of Steve Smith. With that the evergreen Mishra won the match-up versus Rohit again!

Hardik went the same way as he attempted to clear Mishra's flighted delivery over long-on and found Smith once again. A first-ball duck and his poor season continued.

He also removed Kieron Pollard (2) in the 12th over. He completely outfoxed the big man. Pollard expected the ball to spin away, but it came back in big time. Classic spin bowling.

The 38-year-old leggie was unstoppable and in his fourth and final over he darted in the yorker. Ishan Kishan (26) managed to bring the bat down, but dragged the ball onto the stumps.

Mishra finished his sensational spell with 4 wickets for 24 runs, the best bowling figures by a DC bowler against MI in the IPL.

His bowling saw the defending champions collapse from 2 for 67 to 7 for 123 in just under 9 overs.

MI eventually ended up with 137 for 9 in 20 overs which wasn't big enough to challenge the strong DC batting line-up and they successfully chased down a target for the third time this season.

The Capitals will play one more game at Chepauk, against SunRisers Hyderabad, before heading to Ahmedabad.