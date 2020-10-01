IPL PHOTOS: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

October 01, 2020 22:05 IST

Images from Thursday's IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma’s 75 off 45 balls was the cornerstone of Mumbai Indians’s huge total in Thursday’s IPL match against Kings XI Punjab, in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Skipper Rohit Sharma came up with another hurricane knock to lay the ground as Mumbai Indians amassed 191 for 4 in their IPL match against Kings XI Punjab, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday.

His 75 off 45 balls, which included 8 fours and 3 sixes, was the cornerstone of the defending champions’ huge total after early setbacks.

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab pacer Sheldon Cottrell celebrates after crashing into the stumps of Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock.. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Following the dismissal of opener Quinton de Kock (0) and Ishan Kishan, who failed to get going during his 32-ball 28, Rohit took up the responsibility of accumulating runs before Kieron Pollard (47) and Hardik Pandya (30) blazed away in the final overs to swell the total.

Mumbai Indians had a disastrous start as Kings XI pacer Sheldon Cottrell cleaned up de Kock with the fifth delivery of the first over of the match. Looking to whip the out-swinging delivery, de Kock played all over and looked behind to find his stumps rattled.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav fails to make his ground, run-out to an accurate hit by Mohammed Shami. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

If that was not enough, Suryakumar Yadav was out in the fourth over, and Mumbai Indians just 21 for 2 on the board.

After two dots, Rohit played the ball down the ground and called for a tight single. Yadav was slow off the track and run-out by a superb direct hit at the stumps from Mohammed Shami. He was gone for 10.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan struggled to get going. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The onus was on Rohit and Ishan to revive the innings. But, unlike the other night when he scored 99 off 58 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Ishan failed to get going. His struggle for 28 runs off 32 balls, including a four and a six, ended when his attempted slog-sweep down on one knee found Karun Nair at deep mid-wicket.

IMAGE: Karun Nair takes the catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians were reeling 87 for three at the end of the 14th over, but upped the ante with Pollard and Rohit hitting a six each off leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi to collect 15 runs from the 15th over.

Rohit then scored 22 runs off the 16th over, bowled by James Neesham.

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard scored 47 off 20 balls to enable Mumbai Indians finish with a flourish. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

After he was out, it was then left to the pair of Pollard and Hardik Pandya to provide the final flourish. They smashed fours and sixes at will, scoring 67 runs off only 25 balls.

19 came off the penultimate over and 18 off the 18th.

Mumbai then scored 25 runs in the final over, Pollard sending Krishnappa Gotham's last three deliveries into the stands.