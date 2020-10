October 17, 2020 09:47 IST

Game 33 of IPL 2020 will see the Rajasthan Royals take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first game on Saturday (the game begins at 3.30 pm IST).

IMAGE: Virat Kohli in action against the Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, October 15, 2020. Photograph: Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

The Royals are in seventh place with three wins out of eight games played.

RCB are third with five wins out of eight games played.

