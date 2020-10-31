IPL Poll: RCB vs SRH: Who will win?

October 31, 2020 11:21 IST

Game 52 of IPL 2020 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the second game on Saturday (the game begins at 7.30 pm IST)

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates Ishan Kishan's wicket in the the Royal Challengers Bangalore-Mumbai Indians game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, October 28, 2020. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

Both teams have played 12 games each.

RCB have won seven games.

SRH have won five games and must win this evening's game against RCB and Tuesday's final league game against the Mumbai Indians to keep their IPL 2020 hopes alive.

Can David Warner's SRH surprise Virat Kohli's RCB? Time to vote, guys!