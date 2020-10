October 05, 2020 15:51 IST

Game 19 of IPL 2020 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli in action. Photograph: BCCI

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have won three of the four games played.

RCB Skipper Virat Kohli finally got his touch back, scoring unbeaten 72 off 53 balls against the Rajasthan Royals.

Time to vote, guys!