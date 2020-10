October 24, 2020 09:05 IST

Game 42 of IPL 2020 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the first game on Saturday (the game begins at 3.30 pm IST).

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan of the Delhi Capitals hits a boundary during the game against the Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, October 20 2020. Photograph: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

Both teams have played ten games. Delhi Capitals have won seven games while KKR have won five.

Time to vote, guys!