Rohit may travel with Indian team to Australia on Nov 11

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 07, 2020 19:45 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rohit Sharma's presence in the Mumbai Indians playing XI in the last two IPL games has increased hopes that the opener could well board the chartered flight to Australia on November 11 along with the rest of the Indian squad.

 

"A decision will be taken soon in this regard. It's only fair that Rohit stays with the team and does his strength and conditioning work under physio Nitin Patel and trainer Nick Webb. Let's see how it goes," a source told PTI.

If required, India could rest Rohit for the three-match ODI series, starting November 27, and he could make a comeback during the three-match T20I series.

By the time the four-Test series starts on December 17, he could be fully fit for the rigours of five-day cricket.

Rohit suffered a hamstring strain in his left leg in the game against Kings XI Punjab on October 18 as he missed four games before he returned for the league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on November 3.

The Mumbai Indians captain, who said his hamstring is absolutely fine, also played in the Qualifier 1 match against Delhi Capitals which the defending champions won by 57 runs to enter their sixth IPL final.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
