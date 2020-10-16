Turning Point: Chris Morris' final assault

October 16, 2020 07:01 IST

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Chris Morris hits out. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chris Morris has proved to be an important cog for Royal Challengers Bangalore ever since he came into the tournament after missing the first five games due to injury.

He was among the wickets in the first two games, picking up 3/19 against Chennai Super Kings and 2/17 against the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

The South African all-rounder showed another facet to his game with his swashbuckling batting against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on Thursday, October 15.

Just when RCB were looking at a below par total around the 150 run mark after a flurry of wickets, Morris turned the innings on its head with his late assault.

Mohammed Shami had rocked RCB with the wickets of A B de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the 18th over, but Morris's fireworks ensured they finished on a high.

He sliced a wide delivery from Chris Jordan over the off-side for a six in the 19th over before turning the tables on Shami in the final over.

Morris first walked across his stumps and scooped the pacer over short fine leg for a four to disrupt his rhythm.

Isuru Udana joined in the fun by pulling Shami's short ball for a six before he picked a single to get back Morris on strike.

The right-hander picked the slower ball early and despatched it over long-off for a six and then picked a full toss over square leg for the third six of the over.

Shami went for 24 runs in the final over as Morris, who slammed 25 from just eight balls, powered RCB to a healthy 171 for six.

After looking on course for an easy win, courtesy of half-centuries from Mayank Agarwal, K L Rahul and Chris Gayle, Kings XI Punjab nearly blew up another run chase.

Two runs were needed off the final over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, but Gayle and Rahul just couldn't finish off the game as it came down to one needed from the last ball.

Nicholas Pooran somehow managed to clear long-on for a six off the last ball to carry Kings XI to a thrilling win off the last ball and end their run of five successive losses.