World Cup-bound Kedar sustains shoulder injury

May 05, 2019 22:13 IST

IMAGE: Kedar Jadhav is likely to miss Chennai Super Kings’s play-off matches in the IPL following the shoulder injury. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

World Cup-bound Kedar Jadhav is virtually ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League Season-12 after hurting his left shoulder while fielding during Chennai Super Kings’s match against Kings XI Punjab, in Mohali, on Sunday.

Asked if there was any update on Kedar’s injury, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming, at the post-match press conference, said, "He is getting an X-ray and a scan (done) tomorrow."

"We are hopeful for him although I don't think we will see him again in this tournament for us. He is in some discomfort, but we just need to be accurate with our assessments tomorrow. Fingers crossed that it is nothing serious, but it did not look that good," he added.

It could be safely concluded that Kedar is not being risked, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India has blanket instructions that any injury to World Cup-bound players will be given utmost priority.

With exactly a month left for India's first game, the BCCI will not risk the veteran Maharashtra all-rounder, who is a vital cog in Virat Kohli's Plan A for the World Cup.

The pint-sized cricketer did not bowl a lot in IPL. It is learned that his dodgy hamstring is one of the reasons for that as an aggravation could have affected his World Cup chances.

Kedar hurt his shoulder while diving near the boundary rope to save an overthrow in the 14th over, bowled by Dwayne Bravo, who failed to collect the throw from Ravindra Jadeja.

Kedar was seen wincing in pain after the dive and walked over the boundary rope to be attended to by CSK physio Tommy Simsek. He did not take the field for the rest of the innings, with Murali Vijay coming in as the substitute.