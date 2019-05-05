IPL PICS: Punjab vs Chennai

May 05, 2019 18:52 IST

Images from Sunday’s IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings, in Mohali.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings batsman Faff de Plessis hit 10 fours and 4 sixes in a blazing knock of 96 against Kings XI Punjab in Sunday's IPL match, at the I S Bindra Stadium, in Mohali. Photograph: BCCI

Faf du Plessis missed out on a well-deserved hundred by four runs as Kings XI Punjab bowled well at the death to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 170 for 5 in the final IPL group league encounter between the two teams, in Chandigarh, on Sunday.

Du Plessis's 96 off 55 balls, and his 120-run stand with Suresh Raina (53 off 38 balls), set the platform for the defending champions.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson looks back to find his stumps shattered by Kings XI Punjab pacer Sam Curran. Photograph: BCCI

However, Sam Curran (3/35) and Mohammed Shami (2/17 in 3 overs) bowled well in the final few overs to check the scoring and Chennai seemed at least 10 runs short of par score.

IMAGE: Suresh Raina gave Du Plessis good support, hitting five boundaries and two sixes in his 53 off 38 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Du Plessis, who hit 10 fours and four sixes, was dismissed by a brilliant yorker from Curran in the 19th over.

He destroyed the Kings XI bowling attack, particularly punishing medium pacer Andrew Tye (0/37 in 3 overs) and spinner Murugan Ashwin (0/33 in 3 overs), hitting two boundaries and a six in one of their over.

IMAGE: Sam Curran finished with three wickets for 35 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Raina gave him good support at the other end, hitting five boundaries and two sixes.

Raina, who along with du Plessis tried to accelerate the pace of scoring, fell when the score was 150 in the 17th over off Curran's bowling. The England all-rounder had dismissed Shane Watson early on.

Mohammed Shami dismissed Ambati Rayudu (10) and Kedar Jadhav (0) in the final over of the innings.