IPL PICS: Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Last updated on: May 02, 2021 18:04 IST

Images from the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad, in Delhi, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler celebrates after scoring his first IPL hundred during the match against SunRisers Hyderabad, in Delhi, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Jos Buttler registered his first hundred in the Indian Premier League to guide Rajasthan Royals to 220 for 3 against SunRisers Hyderabad, in Delhi, on Sunday.

The England batsman hammered eight sixes and 11 fours in a magnificent 124 off 64 balls as the Royals put up a solid total after being asked to bat first.

Skipper Sanju Samson scored a gutsy 48 off 33 balls and Riyan Parag played a useful cameo, scoring 15 runs off eight balls, to enable Rajasthan Royals raise the momentum after a sedate start that saw them labour to 86 for 1 at the halfway stage.

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan, with figures of 1 for 24 in his four overs, was the most economical SunRisers bowler even as Sandeep Sharma (1-50) and Vijay Shankar (1-42 off three overs), were taken to the cleaners.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan successfully appeals for leg before wicket against Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl.

Their former captain and opener David Warner was dropped from the playing eleven and replaced by Mohammed Nabi.

They received a huge boost as Bhuvneshwar Kumar regained his fitness and returned to the team along with Abdul Samad. They took the places of Jagadeesha Suchith and Siddharth Kaul.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals made a couple of changes; young pacer Kartik Tyagi replaced Jaydev Unadkat and wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat came in place of Shivam Dube and made his debut for the side.

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the batting for the Royals, while Bhuvneshwar started off with the ball for SRH.

After restricting the Royals to just five from the first two overs, spin was introduced early as leg-spinner Rashid Khan came into the attack to bowl the third over.

After losing the review for LBW against Jaiswal early in the over, Rashid got his man with the final delivery, trapping Jaiswal LBW for 12.

The left-hander tried to hit over the leg side, missed the straight ball and was struck plumb in front.

It was the Afghanistan spinner's 22nd LBW wicket in the IPL, the most by any bowler in the T20 league.

Jaiswal scored 12 off 13 balls, including two fours.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson steps out to send the ball to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Sanju Samson came in and hit Khaleel Ahmed for a six while Buttler got a four as the Royals took 12 runs from the fourth over.

With Rashid keeping it tight, they were restricted to 42 for 1 after the powerplay overs.

The introduction of Vijay Shankar opened the flood gates as 18 runs came from the seventh over, Buttler and Samson hitting the medium pacer for a six to take Rajasthan Royals to 60 for 1.

The next over saw Buttler and Samson bring up a 50-run partnership. The pair continued to exert caution with aggression and took the team to 86 for 1 at the halfway stage.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler waves to the dressing room after getting to 50. Photograph: BCCI

Runs came slowly before Buttler registered his 12th IPL fifty in the 17th over. Sandeep Sharma conceded 17 from it as the Royals reached 111 for 1. Buttler was batting on 57 off 42 balls while Samson was on 33 off 23.

Samson then hit Khaleel for a four off the third delivery of the 13th over to bring up the 100-partnership between the two.

Mohammad Nabi, who was introduced in the 15 over, was hammered by Buttler for two fours and as many sixes as 21 runs came from the over and the Royals raced to 146 for 1. Buttler was on 84 off 20 and Samson on 41 off 27.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

However, Vijay Shankar, after having conceded 18 runs in his first over, returned to the attack in the 17th over and had Samson caught by Abdul Samad at long-off for 48 off 33 balls, which included 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Rajasthan Royals were reduced to 167 for 2.

Two deliveries later Buttler posted his first IPL hundred, off 56 balls. Rajasthan were 172 for 2 after 17.

Buttler then went on the rampage in the 19th over, hitting Sandeep Sharma for a 6, 4, no-ball 6, and another 6 before getting an inside edge onto his stumps off the last delivery. He was out for 124 off 64 balls, which included 11 fours and 8 sixes.

Rajasthan were 209 for 9 going into the final over. David Miller hit a six off the last delivery to enable them finish with 222 for-3.

11 runs came from the over. Riyan Parag was unbeaten on 15 off 8 balls.