Will KKR overcome MI scare tonight?

April 28, 2019 12:09 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 47 in IPL 12: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians.

IMAGE: Skipper Dinesh Karthik leads Kolkata Knight Riders out. Photograph: BCCI

0 Number of matches lost by Mumbai Indians in their last 8 matches against Kolkata Knight Riders.

6 Number of consecutive matches Kolkata Knight Riders have lost in this edition - their second worst losing streak in IPL history.

9.01 Kolkata Knight Riders's scoring-rate in the IPL 2019 - the best among all teams.

However, they also have the worst economy (9.05) among all teams in this edition!

18 No team has won as many matches against a particular opponent in IPL history as Mumbai Indians have against Kolkata Knight Riders.

53.50 The bowling average of Kolkata Knight Riders pacers in IPL 2019 - the worst for any side in this edition.

The bowling average of their spinners is 40.17 - also the worst for these two categories in this edition.

66.49 Percent of Kolkata Knight Riders's runs in this edition have come in boundaries - the highest among all teams.

Mumbai Indians are second with a boundary percentage of 60.02

100 Rohit Sharma will be making his 100th appearance as captain in the IPL.

He will become only the fourth to do so after Mahendra Singh Dhoni (169), Gautam Gambhir (129) and Virat Kohli (107).

294 Runs scored by Andre Russell in the last five overs in the IPL2019 - the most by any batsman.

Hardik Pandya is second with 231 runs. Both Russell and Pandya have hit more sixes than fours during this phase.