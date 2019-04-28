Will RCB get the better of Delhi Capitals?

April 28, 2019 11:34 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore have beaten Delhi Capitals 14 times in the IPL.

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 46 in IPL 12: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli celebrates. Photograph: BCCI

3.00 The combined average of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers against Kagiso Rabada in the IPL.

Of the 10 balls Rabada has bowled to these two, he dismissed them once each while conceding only six runs.

6 Number of consecutive matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Delhi Capitals at the Ferozshah Kotla.

Their last defeat at the venue was in 2010.

13 Number of consecutive innings in which Kagiso Rabada has taken at least one wicket in the IPL - the longest such streak by any bowler currently.

The all-time record is 27 by Dwayne Bravo (between 2012 and 2015).

14 Number of times Royal Challengers Bangalore have beaten Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

That's the joint-most wins for any team against Delhi Capitals.

Kings XI Punjab have also registered 14 wins (having played two matches more).

42.75 Amit Mishra's bowling average in the IPL 2019.

The second highest wicket-taker in the IPL, Mishra has managed just four wickets in six matches this season.

Only once in his career Mishra ended an IPL season with a worse average (in 2014).

802 Runs scored by Virat Kohli against Delhi Capitals - the most he has scored against any team in the IPL.

2012 The last time Delhi Capitals reached the IPL play-offs.

If they win tonight, they will reach the play-offs.

4000 Virat Kohli needs 56 runs to complete 4000 runs as captain in the IPL.

He will become only the second to do so after Mahendra Singh Dhoni.