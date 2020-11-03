News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Was disappointed when I didn't get to play, says Rahane

Was disappointed when I didn't get to play, says Rahane

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 03, 2020 10:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ajinkya Rahane

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane anchored the chase for Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Ajinkya Rahane starred with the bat as Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Monday, but the right-handed batsman has revealed that he was disheartened to not get a game in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Rahane has smashed 3931 IPL runs in 146 games. Despite the stellar record, the right-handed batsman played only six games for Delhi Capitals in the 13th edition of IPL.

Chasing 153, Shikhar Dhawan and Rahane started with the bat for Delhi as both batsmen played knocks of 54 and 60 respectively. Rahane, who anchored the chase for Delhi, got out when his side required 18 more runs.

"Was disappointed when I didn't get to play. Felt good after contributing to the team's win and enjoyed batting with you (Dhawan). The way you batted I learned a lot," Rahane told teammate Dhawan during a chat for IPLT20.com.

Rahane had opened in the last match but head coach Ricky Ponting had told him to bat at number three before the game.

"Ricky told me that I am going to bat at number three and I felt that a good opportunity is there. As a player, if you contribute in the crunch situations you feel good and when the team wins the joy doubles," he added.

"We weren't thinking about any target. It was all about playing proper cricketing shots. I wanted to finish the game. We all know how funny the sport is. We've seen how things have happened in this IPL. Feels great to win in the end," he added.

With this win, Delhi will now play against Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier and the winner of that match will qualify directly for the finals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Turning Point: Rahane, Dhawan guide Delhi home
Turning Point: Rahane, Dhawan guide Delhi home
PIX: Anushka is a vision in white
PIX: Anushka is a vision in white
Essential win brings smile on our faces: Iyer
Essential win brings smile on our faces: Iyer
India records over 38,300 new coronavirus cases
India records over 38,300 new coronavirus cases
Here's what the Mirzapur stars are up to!
Here's what the Mirzapur stars are up to!
2 dead, 15 injured in 'terror' attack in Vienna
2 dead, 15 injured in 'terror' attack in Vienna
Who inspired Kajal Aggarwal's wedding lehenga
Who inspired Kajal Aggarwal's wedding lehenga

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

PICS: Delhi Capitals whip RCB; both make play-offs

PICS: Delhi Capitals whip RCB; both make play-offs

Star Performers: Nortje-Rabada rattle RCB

Star Performers: Nortje-Rabada rattle RCB

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use