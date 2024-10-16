Kohli pens heartfelt letter as AB enters ICC Hall of Fame

IMAGE: Ab de Villiers scored more than 20,000 international runs across all three formats of the game. Photograph: Indian Premier League

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced South African legend AB de Villiers, also known as 'Mr 360', England batting great Alastair Cook, and Indian bowling legend Neetu David as the newest members of the ICC Hall of Fame.

Following the ICC Hall of Fame announcement, Virat Kohli wrote a beautiful letter to Ab de Villiers after his inclusion.

"To AB,

It is an honour to be selected to write these words as you enter the ICC Hall of Fame.

You are thoroughly deserving of your place - after all, the Hall of Fame is a representation of your impact on the game, and yours has been truly unique.

People have always spoken about your ability, and rightly so. You are the most talented cricketer I have played with, the absolute number one.

But what truly stood out to me was your belief in that ability. You had a crazy amount of belief that you could execute whatever you wanted to on a cricket field, and you normally did. That is why you ended up being so special.

There is no better example in my mind than when we were batting together for RCB in Kolkata in 2016.

We were chasing 184 against an attack including Sunil Narine, Morne Morkel, Andre Russell and Shakib Al Hasan. You came in to join me with around 70 on the board and Narine was bowling.

You played and missed a couple and told me during a timeout that you weren't picking him too well. I felt I was, so I remember telling you to give me the strike and I would try and hit boundaries off him.

In the first over Narine bowled after the timeout, I was ready at the non-striker's end thinking you were definitely giving me a single. So, imagine my surprise when you back away to the leg side, Sunil follows you and you slog sweep him over square leg for a 94-metre six!

I don't know what happened in the timeout to give you the belief you could do that. I just remember saying to you, "you're a freak!"

If I have a lack of belief against someone, I'd just try and get off strike - but you hit him for a 94-metre six without picking the ball.

That sums you up. You could just do things our minds were not ready to process, and then everyone thinks 'how the hell did that happen?'.

IMAGE: Ab de Villiers has an average of 26.12 in the T20Is with 1,672 runs in 78 games . Photograph: Indian Premier League

That is just one of so many fond memories I have batting alongside you, times which provided some of the most fun I have had on a cricket field.

When we ran between the wickets, for example, we never called for runs. It's a very difficult thing to explain practically but there is a feeling to it.

There was a complete understanding of where the ball was going and nothing needed to be said. Fielders were always under pressure when we were batting.

I don't ever remember missing a two with you or being in a position to be run out.

It was amazing, as if we understood so perfectly that we were always on the same page.

Through my time playing with and against you, you always had a very clear understanding of how the game should be played and you never really veered from that, regardless of whether you were doing well or not.

It was never about someone else. It was never about competing with another player.

It was always about what impact you could create for the team. In difficult situations, you were the man bailing out your team more often than not.

Your drive to want to be the guy to win the game for your team was tremendous and something I learned a lot from.

I remember taking from you that it doesn't matter what you have done in the last four games, it is about how you approach the game today.

It is about always being positive, always taking the game on and finding a way to get the job done.

You were always completely in tune with the needs of the team, which made you one of the hardest players to make plans for when we were on opposing sides in international cricket.

Everyone remembers your attacking shots but you would adapt to the situation. Take 2015, in Delhi, when you faced 297 balls and made 43 trying to save the Test match.

There must have been a temptation at some stage to think 'I've faced 200 balls, I need to hit a boundary'.

But once you locked yourself into what the situation required, you just kept going on and on.

It all comes back to that belief in your ability. It wasn't just about the crazy, extravagant shots. You had the ability to defend the ball and had belief in that defence.

To play that way because South Africa needed you to do so is a classic example of the team player you were.

A lot of players can have impressive numbers but very few have an impact on the psyche of those watching.

For me, that is the highest value you can have as a cricketer and that is what makes you so special.

You are in the Hall of Fame for the impact you have left on the game and I don't think there is anything more special for a cricketer than to have that honour.

Congratulations, biscotti. You are one of the greatest players to ever play the game.

Virat"

IMAGE: Ab de Villiers finished with a batting average of more than 50 in both Test and ODI cricket. Photograph: Indian Premier League

Ab de Villiers, the former South African cricketer has played 114 Tests, scoring 8,756 runs at an average of 50.66, and two wickets. He has played 228 ODIs with 9,577 runs at an average of 53.50, and 7 wickets.

He has an average of 26.12 in the T20Is with 1,672 runs in 78 games.

Able to score around the ground with a full array of shots against all types of bowlers, De Villiers is regarded as both one of the most innovative and destructive batters in the modern game and a deserved member of the ICC Hall of Fame.

De Villiers made a lasting impact during a 14-year international career, scoring more than 20,000 international runs across all three formats, while also being revered as one of the greatest fielders to grace the game.

Boasting the fastest-ever men's ODI century, multiple ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year Awards and selected in the ICC Test Team of the Year on numerous occasions, de Villiers was also a leading player in the game's shortest format during its formative years as an international format.

Exiting from international cricket in 2018, de Villiers finished with a batting average of more than 50 in both Test and ODI cricket, with Jacques Kallis the only other South African player to boast more than de Villiers' 20,014 international runs.